CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

