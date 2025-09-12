Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

