979 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Acquired by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

