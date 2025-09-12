Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $258.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

