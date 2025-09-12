Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Finland raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $660.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $661.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

