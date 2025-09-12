204,686 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,949,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,815.70. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,130 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,900 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.80 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

