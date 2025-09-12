Compass Financial Services Inc Has $364,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $476.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $383.10 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

