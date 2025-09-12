CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 79 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.51 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

