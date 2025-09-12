BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 812 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $415.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

