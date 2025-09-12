Modern Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Powers Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $189,026,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $604.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $605.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

