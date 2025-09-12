Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Reduced by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,108,102.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.26 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.