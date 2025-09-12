The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.