Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Holdings Lifted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $455.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.55 and a 200-day moving average of $509.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

