Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $264.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

