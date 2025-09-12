Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Ridgepath Capital Management LLC

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.0% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 2.2%

WMT stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $818.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.