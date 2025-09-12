Invst LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Invst LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

PG stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $371.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

