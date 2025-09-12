Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,280 shares of company stock worth $214,119,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $750.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

