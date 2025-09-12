ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE NOW opened at $940.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $929.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $922.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

