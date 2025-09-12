Swedbank AB Sells 776,087 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 776,087 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $193,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 6.3%

ORCL opened at $307.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $189.52. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

