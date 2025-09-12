Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oracle worth $471,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $307.64 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

