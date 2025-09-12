Birchbrook Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Birchbrook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,606 shares of company stock valued at $44,724,662 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $368.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

