Compass Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,606 shares of company stock valued at $44,724,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $368.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 213.18, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

