Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $27.86 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,597 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,047,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.22. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.