AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 39,993 GE Aerospace $GE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.13. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

