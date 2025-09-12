First Hawaiian Bank Sells 265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $423.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

