CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 314.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $246.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,577 shares of company stock worth $18,005,778. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

