Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,708 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $102.64 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

