Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256,411 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $171,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

Accenture stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

