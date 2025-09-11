Glenview Trust co Sells 1,152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 285,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

