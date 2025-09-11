McAdam LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 307,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $288.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.