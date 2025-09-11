MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $471.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $378.66 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

