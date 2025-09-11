MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.