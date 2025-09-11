MBL Wealth LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Novem Group bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FMAY stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

