MBL Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,199,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 296,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 71.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 69,530 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

