Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Shares Acquired by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 206,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

