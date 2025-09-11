Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 28,500 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Reliance by 42.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,052,000 after buying an additional 305,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at $144,089,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $292.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.