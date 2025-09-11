MBL Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6%

TXN stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

