Unity Software (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 1,350,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares in the company, valued at $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

