McAdam LLC Takes Position in Hartford Core Bond ETF $HCRB

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.14% of Hartford Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCRB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,869 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HCRB stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

