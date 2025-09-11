Great American Bancorp Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 145.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
Great American Bancorp stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.16. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.
About Great American Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great American Bancorp
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oil Shorts Are Crowded, 3 Names That Could Bring on a Squeeze
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.