Great American Bancorp Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 145.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

Great American Bancorp stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.16. Great American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

