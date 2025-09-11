Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $3,311,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,534 shares in the company, valued at $49,793,396.34. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 10,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $2,202,500.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $2,329,280.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $2,183,520.00.

Reddit stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 235.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.40. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.50.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

