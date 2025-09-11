Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 217.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 257,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.58.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

