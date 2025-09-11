Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1332792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,360.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 212,469 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 65.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

