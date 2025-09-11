Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) vs. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Head to Head Survey

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Stag Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Stag Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 29.14% 6.71% 3.46% Seritage Growth Properties -497.67% -21.55% -12.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $767.38 million 8.71 $189.22 million $1.27 28.19 Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 14.29 -$153.54 million ($1.59) -2.81

This table compares Stag Industrial and Seritage Growth Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stag Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stag Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stag Industrial and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stag Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Stag Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stag Industrial is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Stag Industrial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stag Industrial beats Seritage Growth Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stag Industrial

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.