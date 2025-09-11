Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2%

WRB opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.