Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,641 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.12 and a 200 day moving average of $371.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

