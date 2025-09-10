Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,518 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $294,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

