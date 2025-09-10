CBM Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

CBM Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.1% of CBM Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

