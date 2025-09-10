Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $5,571.83 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,719.34 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,608.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5,206.63. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

