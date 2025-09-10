Acorns Advisers LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 497,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $286,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total value of $376,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,185. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total value of $364,708.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,244 shares of company stock worth $213,336,095. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ META opened at $765.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $739.60 and its 200-day moving average is $660.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

